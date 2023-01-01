$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
250-832-2101
2019 Ford F-350
2019 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XLT
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
250-832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
40,434KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9959306
- Stock #: PT233A
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT6KEF62811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,434 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
157 Amp Alternator
183.6 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 5,126 kgs (11,300 lbs) Payload Package
1927.8 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tailgate Step
Black grille w/chrome accents
Spare tire and wheel
ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Interior
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Convenience
All-Weather Floor Mats
Additional Features
PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
6 Speed Automatic trans
Oxford White
110V/400W OUTLET
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
XLT VALUE PACKAGE
LED BOX LIGHTING
SYNC 3 VOICE ACTIVATED SYSTEMS
POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRROR
JOB #1 ORDER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
11500# GVWR PACKAGE
DUAL EXTRA HEAVY DUTY ALTRNTR
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
.SKID PLATES
.XLT TRIM
.SIRIUSXM SAT RADIO
.TRAILER TOWING PACKAGE
.AIR CONDITIONING -- CFC FREE
.FOG LAMPS
.ADJUSTABLE GAS/BRAKE PEDAL
SNOWPLOW PREP/CAMPER PACKAGE
40/20/40 CLOTH SEAT
MEDIUM EARTH GRAY
LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
TAILGATE STEP & HANDLE W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
6" CHROME TUBULAR RUNNING BOARDS
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO
LT275/70R18E OWL ALL TERRAIN
FordPass Connect
SPARE TIRE, WHEEL & JACK
FORDPASS CONNECT 4G WIFI MODEM
6 CHROME TUBULAR STEP BAR
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
.AM/FM STEREO/CLOCK
.8-WAY POWER SEAT-DRIVER
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
SNOW PLOW PREP & CAMPER PACKAGE -inc: heavy service front springs (1 up upgrade above the spring computer selected as a consequence of options chosen, Not included if maximum springs have been computer selected as standard equipment) and computer selec...
MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE -inc: fold-down centre armrest w/2 cupholders, lift up centre-seat w/locking storage and driver's side manual lumbar
LED BOX LIGHTING -inc: Halogen Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamp (CHMSL) becomes LED
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater,...
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: (6R140), SelectShift and tow/haul mode
SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist and AppLink (includes 8" LCD touch screen in centre-stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, 4.2" productivity screen in instrument panel cluster and 2 sma...
TIRES: LT275/70RX18E OWL PLUS A/T (4) -inc: LT275/70Rx18E A/T spare tire
POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/HEAT -inc: power telescoping/folding w/power/heated glass, heated manual spotter mirrors, integrated clearance lights, turn signal indicators, high-intensity LED security approach lights, utility lighting system and LED...
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6