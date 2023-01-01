2019 Ford F-350

PTC Supplemental Heater

Jack

6 Speed Automatic trans

Oxford White

110V/400W OUTLET

6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL

PARTIAL GAS FILL

XLT VALUE PACKAGE

LED BOX LIGHTING

SYNC 3 VOICE ACTIVATED SYSTEMS

POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRROR

JOB #1 ORDER

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM

.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS

11500# GVWR PACKAGE

DUAL EXTRA HEAVY DUTY ALTRNTR

3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE

.SKID PLATES

.XLT TRIM

.SIRIUSXM SAT RADIO

.TRAILER TOWING PACKAGE

.AIR CONDITIONING -- CFC FREE

.FOG LAMPS

.ADJUSTABLE GAS/BRAKE PEDAL

SNOWPLOW PREP/CAMPER PACKAGE

40/20/40 CLOTH SEAT

MEDIUM EARTH GRAY

LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS

TAILGATE STEP & HANDLE W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST

6" CHROME TUBULAR RUNNING BOARDS

ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO

LT275/70R18E OWL ALL TERRAIN

FordPass Connect

SPARE TIRE, WHEEL & JACK

FORDPASS CONNECT 4G WIFI MODEM

6 CHROME TUBULAR STEP BAR

UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console

.AM/FM STEREO/CLOCK

.8-WAY POWER SEAT-DRIVER

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

SNOW PLOW PREP & CAMPER PACKAGE -inc: heavy service front springs (1 up upgrade above the spring computer selected as a consequence of options chosen, Not included if maximum springs have been computer selected as standard equipment) and computer selec...

MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE -inc: fold-down centre armrest w/2 cupholders, lift up centre-seat w/locking storage and driver's side manual lumbar

LED BOX LIGHTING -inc: Halogen Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamp (CHMSL) becomes LED

ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater,...

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: (6R140), SelectShift and tow/haul mode

SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist and AppLink (includes 8" LCD touch screen in centre-stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, 4.2" productivity screen in instrument panel cluster and 2 sma...

TIRES: LT275/70RX18E OWL PLUS A/T (4) -inc: LT275/70Rx18E A/T spare tire