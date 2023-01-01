Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-550

159,800 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jacobson Ford

250-832-2101

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-550

2019 Ford F-550

Super Duty DRW XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-550

Super Duty DRW XLT

Location

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

250-832-2101

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
159,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9779641
  • Stock #: 0P9003
  • VIN: 1FDUF5HTXKEF07694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 159,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
Trailer Wiring Harness
Manual Locking Hubs
HD shock absorbers
Upfitter Switches
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Manual Transfer Case
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
151.4 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
HD 240 Amp Alternator
GVWR: 8,165 kgs (18,000 lbs) Payload Package
10730# Maximum Payload

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
Black grille w/chrome accents
Cab Clearance lights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
WHEELS: 19.5" FORGED POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Ford oval centre hub ornaments

Interior

PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
Delayed Accessory Power
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Underhood Lights
Seats w/Carpet Back Material
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Safety

Driveline Traction Control
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags w/Passenger Off Switch
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters

Additional Features

PTC Supplemental Heater
6 Speed Automatic trans
Oxford White
110V/400W OUTLET
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
SYNC 3 VOICE ACTIVATED SYSTEMS
POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRROR
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
DUAL EXTRA HEAVY DUTY ALTRNTR
.XLT TRIM
.SIRIUSXM SAT RADIO
40/20/40 CLOTH SEAT
MEDIUM EARTH GRAY
4.10 AXLE RATIO W/LIMITED SLIP
UTILITY LIGHTING SYSTEM
UPFITTER INTERFACE MODULE
FORDPASS CONNECT 4G WIFI MODEM
4.10 RATIO LIMITED SLIP AXLE
.AM/FM STEREO/CLOCK
.TRANS POWER TAKE-OFF PROVIS
LESS TIRE INFLATION MONITOR
225/70R19.5G BSW MAX TRAC
POLISHED ALUMINUM 19.5 WHEELS
18000# GVWR PACKAGE
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: (6R140), SelectShift and tow/haul mode
POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/HEAT -inc: power telescoping, PowerFold-away w/power heated glass, heated convex spotter mirror, integrated clearance lights, turn signals, memory and high-intensity LED security approach lamps, Utility Lighting System,...
UPFITTER INTERFACE MODULE -inc: the UIM pre-installed and interface cables (2- 3' blunt cut cables w/connectors), Note: The Upfitter Interface Module (UIM) is an electronic control module that provides output signals for aftermarket equipment (such as ...
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: transmission mounted live drive and stationary mode PTO, 27 litre (7.2 gallon) plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, B20 capability, urea gauge and intelligent oil life monitor, Dual Extra Heavy-Du...
MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE -inc: fold down centre armrest w/2 cupholders, lift up centre-seat w/locking storage, powerpoint, driver's side manual lumbar and 4-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests
SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: 8" centre-stack touch-screen w/audio control and compass, 4.2" productivity screen in IP cluster and 2 USB ports
TIRES: 225/70RX19.5G BSW MAX TRACTION #2 -inc: 4 traction tires on the rear and 2 traction tires on the front, Not recommended for over the road applications; could incur irregular front tire wear and/or NVH, Optional spare is BSW traction #2
FORDPASS CONNECT 4G WI-FI MODEM -inc: 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot that connects up to 10 devices (w/a complimentary trial subscription of 3 months or 3 gigabytes - whichever comes first, Wireless service plan required after trial subscription ends, Visit att....
110V/400W OUTLET -inc: 1 in-dash mounted outlet, Extra Extra Heavy-Duty Alternator (240 Amp)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jacobson Ford

2020 Ford F-350 Supe...
 89,849 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-350 Supe...
 74,714 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT
 41,750 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Jacobson Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jacobson Ford

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

Call Dealer

250-832-XXXX

(click to show)

250-832-2101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory