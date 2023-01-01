$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-550
2019 Ford F-550
Super Duty DRW XLT
159,800KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9779641
- Stock #: 0P9003
- VIN: 1FDUF5HTXKEF07694
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 159,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
Trailer Wiring Harness
Manual Locking Hubs
HD shock absorbers
Upfitter Switches
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Manual Transfer Case
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
151.4 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
HD 240 Amp Alternator
GVWR: 8,165 kgs (18,000 lbs) Payload Package
10730# Maximum Payload
Exterior
Privacy Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
Black grille w/chrome accents
Cab Clearance lights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
WHEELS: 19.5" FORGED POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Ford oval centre hub ornaments
Interior
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
Delayed Accessory Power
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Underhood Lights
Seats w/Carpet Back Material
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Safety
Driveline Traction Control
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags w/Passenger Off Switch
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters
Additional Features
PTC Supplemental Heater
6 Speed Automatic trans
Oxford White
110V/400W OUTLET
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
SYNC 3 VOICE ACTIVATED SYSTEMS
POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRROR
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
DUAL EXTRA HEAVY DUTY ALTRNTR
.XLT TRIM
.SIRIUSXM SAT RADIO
40/20/40 CLOTH SEAT
MEDIUM EARTH GRAY
4.10 AXLE RATIO W/LIMITED SLIP
UTILITY LIGHTING SYSTEM
UPFITTER INTERFACE MODULE
FORDPASS CONNECT 4G WIFI MODEM
4.10 RATIO LIMITED SLIP AXLE
.AM/FM STEREO/CLOCK
.TRANS POWER TAKE-OFF PROVIS
LESS TIRE INFLATION MONITOR
225/70R19.5G BSW MAX TRAC
POLISHED ALUMINUM 19.5 WHEELS
18000# GVWR PACKAGE
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: (6R140), SelectShift and tow/haul mode
POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/HEAT -inc: power telescoping, PowerFold-away w/power heated glass, heated convex spotter mirror, integrated clearance lights, turn signals, memory and high-intensity LED security approach lamps, Utility Lighting System,...
UPFITTER INTERFACE MODULE -inc: the UIM pre-installed and interface cables (2- 3' blunt cut cables w/connectors), Note: The Upfitter Interface Module (UIM) is an electronic control module that provides output signals for aftermarket equipment (such as ...
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: transmission mounted live drive and stationary mode PTO, 27 litre (7.2 gallon) plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, B20 capability, urea gauge and intelligent oil life monitor, Dual Extra Heavy-Du...
MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE -inc: fold down centre armrest w/2 cupholders, lift up centre-seat w/locking storage, powerpoint, driver's side manual lumbar and 4-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests
SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: 8" centre-stack touch-screen w/audio control and compass, 4.2" productivity screen in IP cluster and 2 USB ports
TIRES: 225/70RX19.5G BSW MAX TRACTION #2 -inc: 4 traction tires on the rear and 2 traction tires on the front, Not recommended for over the road applications; could incur irregular front tire wear and/or NVH, Optional spare is BSW traction #2
FORDPASS CONNECT 4G WI-FI MODEM -inc: 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot that connects up to 10 devices (w/a complimentary trial subscription of 3 months or 3 gigabytes - whichever comes first, Wireless service plan required after trial subscription ends, Visit att....
110V/400W OUTLET -inc: 1 in-dash mounted outlet, Extra Extra Heavy-Duty Alternator (240 Amp)
