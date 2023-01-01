2019 Ford F-550

PTC Supplemental Heater

6 Speed Automatic trans

Oxford White

110V/400W OUTLET

6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL

PARTIAL GAS FILL

SYNC 3 VOICE ACTIVATED SYSTEMS

POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRROR

.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS

DUAL EXTRA HEAVY DUTY ALTRNTR

.XLT TRIM

.SIRIUSXM SAT RADIO

40/20/40 CLOTH SEAT

MEDIUM EARTH GRAY

4.10 AXLE RATIO W/LIMITED SLIP

UTILITY LIGHTING SYSTEM

UPFITTER INTERFACE MODULE

FORDPASS CONNECT 4G WIFI MODEM

.AM/FM STEREO/CLOCK

.TRANS POWER TAKE-OFF PROVIS

LESS TIRE INFLATION MONITOR

225/70R19.5G BSW MAX TRAC

POLISHED ALUMINUM 19.5 WHEELS

18000# GVWR PACKAGE

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: (6R140), SelectShift and tow/haul mode

POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/HEAT -inc: power telescoping, PowerFold-away w/power heated glass, heated convex spotter mirror, integrated clearance lights, turn signals, memory and high-intensity LED security approach lamps, Utility Lighting System

UPFITTER INTERFACE MODULE -inc: the UIM pre-installed and interface cables (2- 3' blunt cut cables w/connectors), Note: The Upfitter Interface Module (UIM) is an electronic control module that provides output signals for aftermarket equipment (such as ...

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: transmission mounted live drive and stationary mode PTO, 27 litre (7.2 gallon) plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, B20 capability, urea gauge and intelligent oil life monitor, Dual Extra Heavy-Du...

MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE -inc: fold down centre armrest w/2 cupholders, lift up centre-seat w/locking storage, powerpoint, driver's side manual lumbar and 4-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests

SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: 8" centre-stack touch-screen w/audio control and compass, 4.2" productivity screen in IP cluster and 2 USB ports

TIRES: 225/70RX19.5G BSW MAX TRACTION #2 -inc: 4 traction tires on the rear and 2 traction tires on the front, Not recommended for over the road applications; could incur irregular front tire wear and/or NVH, Optional spare is BSW traction #2

FORDPASS CONNECT 4G WI-FI MODEM -inc: 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot that connects up to 10 devices (w/a complimentary trial subscription of 3 months or 3 gigabytes - whichever comes first, Wireless service plan required after trial subscription ends, Visit att....