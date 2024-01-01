Menu
Used 2019 Ford Flex Limited EcoBoost for sale in Salmon Arm, BC

2019 Ford Flex

96,952 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Flex

Limited EcoBoost

2019 Ford Flex

Limited EcoBoost

Location

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

(250) 832-2101

Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,952KM
VIN 2FMHK6DT1KBA22106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,952 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

99T
44G

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Stainless steel exhaust
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
70.4 L Fuel Tank
175 Amp Alternator
GVWR: 2,790 kgs (6,151 lbs)
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: Heavy-Duty 78AH Battery, Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
KEYPAD
8-Way Driver Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Fixed Vinyl 3rd Row Seat 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Forward Collision Warning and Cross Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
390w Regular Amplifier
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift -inc: paddle shifters

Jacobson Ford

Jacobson Ford

Salmon Arm

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

2019 Ford Flex