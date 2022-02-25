$51,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$51,900
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
250-832-2101
2019 Ford Ranger
2019 Ford Ranger
LARIAT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
250-832-2101
$51,900
+ taxes & licensing
27,513KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8354505
- Stock #: 0P8481
- VIN: 1FTER4FH7KLB23215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Lightning
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,513 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
68.1 L Fuel Tank
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
1560# Maximum Payload
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed SelectShift Auto
GVWR: 6,050 lbs
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 18" Machined Alum w/Stealth Grey Pockets
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather Door Trim Insert
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Cross Traffic Alert
Collision Mitigation-Front
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Fleet Fuel Fill Delete
Black Appearance Package
FRONT & REAR SPLASH GUARDS/MUD FLAPS
LIGHTNING BLUE METALLIC
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
EQUIPMENT GROUP 501A MID
LIGHT STONE/EBONY, FRONT HEATED LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: towing capability up to 7,500 lbs and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver,
EQUIPMENT GROUP 501A MID -inc: Remote Start System, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Technology Package, Adaptive Cruise Control, Voice-Activated Navigation, pinch-to-zoom capability, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, Note: SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link service...
LIGHT STONE/EBONY, FRONT HEATED LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: power 8-way adjustable driver/passenger w/power lumbar, flow-through console and floor shift
BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: black sill plates, Black Grille w/Black Surround & Black Bars, Black Mirror Skull Caps, 5" Rectangular Black Running Boards, Wheels: 18" Black Painted Aluminum, black centre cap, Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner, Body-Colour F...
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: exposed steel bash plate, Terrain Management System, Trail Control, Electronic-Locking Rear Differential, Off-Road Screen in Cluster, Special Suspension - Off-Road Shocks, Exposed Front Tow Hooks, FX4 Off-Road Bodyside Decal,...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6