2019 Ford Ranger

Fleet Fuel Fill Delete

Black Appearance Package

FRONT & REAR SPLASH GUARDS/MUD FLAPS

LIGHTNING BLUE METALLIC

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

EQUIPMENT GROUP 501A MID

LIGHT STONE/EBONY, FRONT HEATED LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: towing capability up to 7,500 lbs and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver,

EQUIPMENT GROUP 501A MID -inc: Remote Start System, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Technology Package, Adaptive Cruise Control, Voice-Activated Navigation, pinch-to-zoom capability, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, Note: SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link service...

LIGHT STONE/EBONY, FRONT HEATED LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: power 8-way adjustable driver/passenger w/power lumbar, flow-through console and floor shift

BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: black sill plates, Black Grille w/Black Surround & Black Bars, Black Mirror Skull Caps, 5" Rectangular Black Running Boards, Wheels: 18" Black Painted Aluminum, black centre cap, Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner, Body-Colour F...