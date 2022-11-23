2019 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 4 8 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9347575

9347575 Stock #: 0P8869

0P8869 VIN: 1C4GJXAG4KW615151

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 33,481 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 180 Amp Alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Manual Transfer Case Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Auto Locking Hubs GVWR: TBA Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS 3 Skid Plates 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 65.9 L Fuel Tank Exterior Fog Lights Removable Rear Window Variable Intermittent Wipers Black door handles Body-coloured grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Black fender flares Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Black Side Windows Trim Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Conventional Rear Cargo Access Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Manual Convertible Top w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection Tires: 245/75R17 All Season Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Black Styled Steel Interior Compass Locking glove box Front centre armrest w/storage Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Systems Monitor Manual 1st Row Windows Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Illuminated Front Cupholder Removable Rear Windows 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Illuminated Rear Cupholder Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Tumble Forward Cloth Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Console Insert Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Sentry Key Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 8 speakers 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control Safety Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

