2019 Jeep Wrangler

33,481 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jacobson Ford

250-832-2101

2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

2019 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

250-832-2101

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

33,481KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9347575
  Stock #: 0P8869
  VIN: 1C4GJXAG4KW615151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 33,481 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
GVWR: TBA
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
3 Skid Plates
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
65.9 L Fuel Tank
Fog Lights
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Manual Convertible Top w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Tires: 245/75R17 All Season
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Black Styled Steel
Compass
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Systems Monitor
Manual 1st Row Windows
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Removable Rear Windows
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Tumble Forward Cloth Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Console Insert
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

