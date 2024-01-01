$450,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Newmar Mountain Aire
4018
2019 Newmar Mountain Aire
4018
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Sale
$450,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,614KM
VIN 4VZVU1E95KC085750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour MULTI
- Body Style Class A Motorhome
- Mileage 13,614 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
