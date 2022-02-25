2019 Volkswagen Atlas

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 1 2 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8366730

8366730 Stock #: 0P8497

0P8497 VIN: 1V2NR2CA9KC600818

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 50,124 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler 180 Amp Alternator Permanent locking hubs Front Anti-Roll Bar Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 70.4 L Fuel Tank Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust GVWR: 2,720 kgs (5,997 lbs) 1213# Maximum Payload Engine: 3.6L FSI 276 HP Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: eco mode 3.60 Axle Ratio Standard Suspension -inc: coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers and stabilizer bar Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator TIRES: 255/50R20 109T ALL-SEASON Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Compass Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer 8-Way Driver Seat HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking and Rear Collision Warning Area View Front Camera Area View Left Side Camera Area View Right Side Camera Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.