Jacobson Ford
250-832-2101
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
EXECLINE
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
250-832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
50,124KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8366730
- Stock #: 0P8497
- VIN: 1V2NR2CA9KC600818
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,124 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
70.4 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
GVWR: 2,720 kgs (5,997 lbs)
1213# Maximum Payload
Engine: 3.6L FSI 276 HP
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: eco mode
3.60 Axle Ratio
Standard Suspension -inc: coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers and stabilizer bar
Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
TIRES: 255/50R20 109T ALL-SEASON
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Compass
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer
8-Way Driver Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking and Rear Collision Warning
Area View Front Camera
Area View Left Side Camera
Area View Right Side Camera
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6