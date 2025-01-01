$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Beetle
Convertible Wolfsburg Edition
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Used
82,800KM
VIN 3VW5DAAT9KM502639
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 82,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.87 Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
55 L Fuel Tank
Security System Pre-Wiring
61-Amp/Hr 330CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder TSI 174HP
Interior
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Kaeferach Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings and Chrome Bodyside Insert
Power Convertible Top w/Lining, Glass Rear Window, Automatic Roll-Over Protection, Manual Wind Blocker and Top
Media / Nav / Comm
8 speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
