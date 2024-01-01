$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Audi Q3
Technik
2020 Audi Q3
Technik
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,739KM
VIN WA1FECF38L1049051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RH704A
- Mileage 62,739 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
60.2 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder
3.533 Axle Ratio
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Interior
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Audi connect 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Safety
First Aid Kit
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Audi pre sense basic and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Warning-Front
Top view camera Right Side Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
15 Speakers
680w Premium Amplifier
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Jacobson Ford
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2020 Audi Q3