$36,900 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 2 3 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7315835

7315835 Stock #: MT377A

MT377A VIN: 1FMCU9J95LUA02905

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 23,236 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Child Safety Locks Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) AdvanceTrac Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Package Intermittent Wipers Console Rain sensor wipers Remote Trunk Release Remote Start System Auto On/Off Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Fold Down Rear Seats Exterior Roof Rack Winter Tires Rear Window Wiper Trailer Hitch tinted windows SUMMER TIRES TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Voice Activated Navigation Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Rear Defroster Panoramic Sunroof Security Anti-Theft Additional Features Backup Sensor Auto Dimming Mirrors Rear View Camera Parking Sensors BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM SUV TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Heated Exterior Mirrors Leather Wrapped Wheel Panoramic Vista Roof ACTIVE PARK ASSIST Sync Voice Activated Systems MyKey 2.0l ecoboost engine Gas CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Auxiliary Power Outlets Wi-Fi Hotspot Auto Start/Stop LED Headlamps 360 degree camera TWIN PANEL MOONROOF EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A Start/stop technology TITANIUM PREMIUM PACKAGE Fordpass EASY FUEL CAPLESS FILLER AWD (All Wheel Drive) LCD Touchscreen BLIS w/Cross Traffic Alert System Ebony Black Leather Seats Block heaterFour Door

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.