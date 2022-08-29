2020 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 2 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 22,214 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 3.47 Axle Ratio CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost Battery w/Run Down Protection Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: TBD 59.8 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology and Selectshift w/paddle shifters Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Spare Wheel Chrome Side Windows Trim Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Roof Rack Rails Only Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Tires: 225/55R19 99H A/S BSW -inc: mini spare Wheels: 19" Machined-Face Alum w/Dk Tarnished Pnt Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch WIRELESS CHARGING PAD 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Tracker System KEYPAD 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Digital/Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Evasion Assist Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ Lane Centering Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 10 Speakers 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Additional Features FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A STAR WHITE TRI-COAT EBONY, HEATED LEATHER-TRIMMED FRONT SPORT CONTOUR SEATS TITANIUM PREMIUM PACKAGE 2.0 EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A -inc: HD Radio EBONY, HEATED LEATHER-TRIMMED FRONT SPORT CONTOUR SEATS -inc: mini-perforation, 10-way power driver seat (power lumbar and power recline) w/memory and 6-way power passenger seat (fore/aft, up/down, recline) TITANIUM PREMIUM PACKAGE 2.0 -inc: Head-Up Display, 110V/150W AC Power Outlet, Replaces the rear centre console powerpoint port, Panoramic Vista Roof, power open/close w/power shade, Black Roof-Rack Side Rails

