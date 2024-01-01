$48,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$48,900
+ taxes & licensing
110,892KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E43LKD29116
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,892 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
J7
MG
301A
994
44G
153
47E
53C
55A
59R
59S
627
63T
693
76R
85P
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 3,197 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
943.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front Anti-Roll
Exterior
Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tailgate Step
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Remote Start System
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
KEYPAD
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Reverse Sensing System
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE
Max Trailer Tow Package
Heavy Duty Payload Package
EQUIPMENT GROUP
MEDIUM EARTH GREY
PARTIAL GAS FILL
LED BOX LIGHTING
LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS
MAGNETIC
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
.REAR DEFROSTER
.8-WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
PREM CLOTH 40/20/40
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
7850# GVWR PACKAGE
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport
MIRROR MAN FOLD W/POWER GLASS
.INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
.LT275/65R18 OWL ALL-TERRAIN
.3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
.18 SILVER HEAVY-DUTY WHEELS
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio
HIGH INTENSITY LED SECURITY APPROACH LAMPS -inc: LED sideview mirror lights
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A MID -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System, locking cleats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, turn signal and black skull caps, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Rear Window Fixed Privacy Glass, Rea...
MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT -inc: folding armrest, cupholders
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST -inc: trailer hook up light, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, Driver configurable
MAX TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: max towing capability up to 13,200 lbs, and upgraded rear bumper, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, trailer hook up light, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, Driver configurable, Integrated Trailer Brake Controll...
HEAVY-DUTY PAYLOAD PACKAGE -inc: 9.75" gearset, Wheels: 18" Silver Heavy-Duty Payload, Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 3,560 kg (7,850 lb) Payload Package, Tires: LT275/65R18C OWL A/T
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Jacobson Ford
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
$48,900
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2020 Ford F-150