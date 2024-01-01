$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Used
47,455KM
VIN 1FTFW1E57LFC76499
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour LEAD FOOT
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,455 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
JX
HB
502A
995
44G
XL6
153
18P
43V
47R
54W
55A
63T
67T
68T
693
863
96W
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 3,197 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
Front HD Anti-Roll Bar
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness
943.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tailgate Step
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster -inc: Driver configurable
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
BLACK
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
5.0L V8 Engine
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
POWER DEPLOYABLE RUNNING BDS
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
.275/65R18 OWL A/S A/T
.HEATED STEERING WHEEL
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
.18 6-SPOKE MACH-ALUM WHEELS
.360 CAMERA W/SPLIT-VIEW DSPLY
LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CONSOLE
.LARIAT SERIES
.VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
.2ND ROW HEATED SEATS
LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
MIRROR PWR TELE/GLASS/FOLD
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
LEAD FOOT
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER
FLOOR LINER - TRAY STYLE
INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
BEDLINER SPRAY-IN *ACCY
.B&O SOUND SYSTEM
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated and ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar, driver's side memory and flow through console and floor shifter
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio
LARIAT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish, Box Side Decal, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Body-Colour Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, magnetic high-gloss painted pockets, 6" Magnetic Running Board...
POWER-DEPLOYABLE RUNNING BOARDS -inc: Replaces standard running board
POWER TELESCOPING/GLASS/FOLDING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Heated w/black skull caps
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: pop-out washer jet nozzle for front grille camera, 360 Camera w/Split-View Display, dynamic hitch assist, Active Park Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2020 Ford F-150