XLT SPORT PACKAGE

BLACK

5.0L V8 Engine

EQUIPMENT GROUP

110V/400W OUTLET

PARTIAL GAS FILL

MAGNETIC

.XLT SERIES

.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM

.REAR DEFROSTER

.8-WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT

7000# GVWR PACKAGE

136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK

.275/65R18 OWL A/S A/T

PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST

ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO

.18 6-SPOKE MACH-ALUM WHEELS

3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE

SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40

Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport

INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL

MIRROR MAN FOLD W/POWER GLASS

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS -inc: cupholders, storage, newly designed fabric insert and flow-through console w/floor shifter

XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish, Box Side Decal, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, magnetic high-gloss painted pockets, Tires: P2...

EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A MID -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System, locking cleats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, turn signal and black skull caps, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Rear Window Fixed Privacy Glass, Rea...

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to 11,300 lbs, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, trailer hook up light, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, Driver configurable, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to 7,000 lbs,...