Compass

PERIMETER ALARM

glove box

Manual air conditioning

Full Cloth Headliner

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Outside temp gauge

Front Cupholder

Air filtration

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Fade-to-off interior lighting

VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors

Delayed Accessory Power

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

3 12V DC Power Outlets

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Front Cigar Lighter(s)

KEYPAD

4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Pickup Cargo Box Lights

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer

Voice-Activated Navigation -inc: Pinch-to-Zoom capability and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link includes a 6-month subscription and is available in select markets only

Urethane Gear Shifter Material

FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Analog Appearance