2020 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
74,461KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9750385
- Stock #: NT839A
- VIN: 1FTFX1E51LKE01081
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magma
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,461 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package
Engine: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability
916.3 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tailgate Step
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Compass
Reverse Sensing System
PERIMETER ALARM
Remote Start System
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
KEYPAD
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Safety
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front
Additional Features
XTR PACKAGE
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
5.0L V8 Engine
EQUIPMENT GROUP
MEDIUM EARTH GREY
PARTIAL GAS FILL
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
.REAR DEFROSTER
.8-WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.18 CHROME-LIKE PVD WHEELS
PREM CLOTH 40/20/40
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
.275/65R18 OWL A/S A/T
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
MAGMA
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport
INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
MIRROR MAN FOLD W/POWER GLASS
BEDLINER SPRAY-IN *ACCY
.6 CHROME RUNNING BOARD
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A MID -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System, locking cleats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, turn signal and black skull caps, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Rear Window Fixed Privacy Glass, Rea...
MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT -inc: folding armrest, cupholders
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to 11,300 lbs, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, trailer hook up light, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, Driver configurable, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to 7,000 lbs,...
XTR PACKAGE -inc: 2 chrome front tow hooks, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Tires: P275/65R18 OWL A/T, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, bezel on side doors and black on tailgate, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, XTR 4x4 Decal, Chrome 2-Bar St...
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST -inc: trailer hook up light, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, Driver configurable
