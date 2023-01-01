2020 Ford F-350

GOOSENECK HITCH KIT

Power-deployable Running Boards

SAFE DEPOSIT - CONSOLE LOCK BOX

KING RANCH ULTIMATE PACKAGE

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC

UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console

CUSTOMER-PLACED TRAILER CAMERA (DEALER INSTALLED)

5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: an integrated under bed mounting system, 1 frame under-bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes p...

TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER -inc: tailgate-guard, black box tie-down hooks and black bed attachment bolts

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 397 Amp Alternator, Rapid-Heat Supp...

FRONT & REAR WHEEL WELL LINERS -inc: Rear wheel well liners are already standard

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...

TIRES: LT275/70RX18E OWL PLUS A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire