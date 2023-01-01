2020 Ford F-350

Limited Slip w/4.10 Axle Ratio

5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

TIRES: LT245/75RX17E OWL A/T (7)

TRANSMISSION POWER TAKE-OFF PROVISION

AGATE BLACK METALLIC

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20

ORDER CODE 728A

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC

HIGHLAND TAN, UNIQUE LIMITED LEATHER CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS

5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: an integrated under bed mounting system, 1 frame under-bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes p...

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...

TRANSMISSION POWER TAKE-OFF PROVISION -inc: transmission mounted live drive and stationary mode PTO

TIRES: LT245/75RX17E OWL A/T (7) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire