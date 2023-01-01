$104,809+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Ford F-350
Super Duty DRW Limited
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$104,809
+ taxes & licensing
58,163KM
Used
VIN 1FT8W3DT9LEC14998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,163 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
99T
44G
728A
X4N
TBL
UM
TT
17X
53W
62R
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Electronic Transfer Case
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 6,350 kgs (14,000 lbs) Payload Package
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
183.6 L Fuel Tank
Dual 157 Amp Alternator
Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery
Engine: 6.7L 4V OHV Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder
2621.8 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front splash guards
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Silver grille
LED brakelights
Cab Clearance lights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Wheels: 17" Polished Aluminum Machine Finished -inc: bright hub covers/centre ornaments
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Cargo Bed Camera
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Interior
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
KEYPAD
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
Full Overhead Console w/Storage
Distance Pacing
Split-Bench Front Facing Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Full Miko Simulated Suede Headliner
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Additional Features
Limited Slip w/4.10 Axle Ratio
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
TIRES: LT245/75RX17E OWL A/T (7)
TRANSMISSION POWER TAKE-OFF PROVISION
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20
ORDER CODE 728A
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
HIGHLAND TAN, UNIQUE LIMITED LEATHER CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS
5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: an integrated under bed mounting system, 1 frame under-bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes p...
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
TRANSMISSION POWER TAKE-OFF PROVISION -inc: transmission mounted live drive and stationary mode PTO
TIRES: LT245/75RX17E OWL A/T (7) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire
HIGHLAND TAN, UNIQUE LIMITED LEATHER CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: front multi-contour, heated/ventilated, 10-way power driver and passenger adjusters (includes power lumbar) w/4-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests, FlexFold 60/40 heated rear bench ...
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
2020 Ford F-350