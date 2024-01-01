$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW King Ranch
2020 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW King Ranch
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
440KM
Used
VIN 1FT8W3BT4LEE91268
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 440 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Z1
D1
SP
39D
559
99T
44G
TCW
X3H
16S
17X
18E
527
53W
592
643
66S
67B
693
85G
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
HD 200 Amp Alternator
183.6 L Fuel Tank
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.31 AXLE RATIO
397 AMP ALTERNATOR
Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery
GVWR: 5,126 kgs (11,300 lbs) Payload Package
1918.7 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front Anti-Roll
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Tailgate Step
ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear centre armrest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
KEYPAD
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
Full Overhead Console w/Storage
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Cargo Bed Camera
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Convenience
All-Weather Floor Mats
Additional Features
PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package
Power Running Board
Oxford White
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
3.31 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
.SKID PLATES
LT275/65R20E OWL ALL TERRAIN
LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
Power-deployable Running Boards
JAVA
TAILGATE STEP & HANDLE W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
.HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CNTRL CLSN WRN
STONE GRAY
PREMIUM CAST ALUMINUM-20
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL & COLLISION WARNING -inc: brake support
.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO
JOB #2 BUILD IDENTIFIER
.KING RANCH TRIM
12400# GVWR PACKAGE
Tires: LT275/65Rx20E Premium OWL A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: an integrated under bed mounting system, 1 frame under-bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes p...
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 397 Amp Alternator, Rapid-Heat Supp...
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
WHEELS: 20" BRIGHT MACHINED CAST ALUMINUM -inc: Light Caribou painted pockets, unique centre cap w/King Ranch logo
JAVA, UNIQUE KING RANCH LEATHER FRONT CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: heated/ventilated front seats w/memory, 10-way power driver and passenger adjusters (includes power lumbar), 4-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests, FlexFold 60/40 heated rear bench,...
Jacobson Ford
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2020 Ford F-350