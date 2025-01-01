$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-350
Super Duty DRW LARIAT
2020 Ford F-350
Super Duty DRW LARIAT
Used
78,113KM
VIN 1FT8W3DT8LEE64698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Met Tri-Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,113 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
99T
44G
628A
X4N
TBM
AZ
5B
17C
17X
18E
43V
471
53W
59Q
66S
96U
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 6,350 kgs (14,000 lbs) Payload Package
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
HD 200 Amp Alternator
183.6 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery
2962.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Rear centre armrest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6)
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Engine Compartment And Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Cab Clearance lights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Wheels: 17" Polished Aluminum Machine Finished -inc: bright hub covers/centre ornaments
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Additional Features
CHROME PACKAGE
Limited Slip w/4.10 Axle Ratio
CAMPER PACKAGE
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Power-deployable Running Boards
QUAD BEAM LED HEADLAMPS & LED TAILLAMPS
TIRES: LT245/75RX17E BSW A/T (7)
ORDER CODE 628A
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
BLACK, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System, Fixed Colour Ambient Lighting, Tailgate Step & Handle w/TailGate Lift Assist, Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, power tilt/telescoping, memory, audio and climate c...
5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: an integrated under bed mounting system, 1 frame under-bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes p...
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, Limited Slip w/3.55 Axle Ratio, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 397...
QUAD BEAM LED HEADLAMPS & LED TAILLAMPS -inc: LED fog lamps and LED Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamp (CHMSL)
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: overhead console
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
BLACK, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: monotone leather insert, unique milled pebble w/natural perforated insert, 4-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests and 10-way power driver and passenger adjusters (includes power lu...
CAMPER PACKAGE -inc: heavy service front springs (1 up upgrade above the spring computer selected as a consequence of options chosen, Not included if maximum springs have been computer selected as standard equipment), Note: Increased capacity springs w...
TIRES: LT245/75RX17E BSW A/T (7) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire
CHROME PACKAGE -inc: 2 front chrome tow hooks, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles, Door handles include body-colour surround, Unique Chrome Mirror Caps, Chrome Exhaust Tip, 6" Angular Chrome Running Boards
POWER-DEPLOYABLE RUNNING BOARDS -inc: Front Splash Guards
