$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
250-832-2101
2020 Ford F-350
2020 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW PLATINUM
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
250-832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
42,650KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9310666
- Stock #: NT708A
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT1LEE54789
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,650 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
397 AMP ALTERNATOR
Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery
Trip Computer
Illuminated locking glove box
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Systems Monitor
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Fixed antenna
Front splash guards
Rear splash guards
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels: 20" Polished Aluminum -inc: painted pockets
All-Weather Floor Mats
BLACK
PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
MAGNETIC
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
.SKID PLATES
LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
FRONT & REAR WHEEL WELL LINERS
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO
HEAVY DUTY SERVICE SUSPENSION
.POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS-20
PLAT BLACK LEATHER 40/CNSL/40
SPLASH GUARDS - REAR
SPLASH GUARDS/MUD FLAPS
.HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
.LT275/65R20E OWL ALL TERRAIN
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS
.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO
.PLATINUM TRIM
WHEEL WELL LINERS FRONT & REAR
JOB #2 BUILD IDENTIFIER
12400# GVWR PACKAGE
Tires: LT275/65Rx20E Premium OWL A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: overhead console
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
HEAVY-SERVICE FRONT SUSPENSION PACKAGE -inc: heavy-service front springs (1 up upgrade above the spring computer selected as a consequence of options chosen, Not included if maximum springs have been computer selected as standard equipment), Recommende...
BLACK, UNIQUE PLATINUM LEATHER CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: front multi-contour, heated/ventilated, 10-way power driver and passenger adjusters (includes power lumbar) w/4-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests, FlexFold 60/40 heated rear bench and pu...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6