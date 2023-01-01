$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
Location
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
58,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9485193
- Stock #: NT787A
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT4LEE13802
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
397 AMP ALTERNATOR
Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery
Trip Computer
Illuminated locking glove box
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Systems Monitor
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Trailer towing package
Fixed antenna
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Windshield wiper de-icer
ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
BLACK
PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE
Power Running Board
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.REMOTE START
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
.LARIAT TRIM
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
.NAVIGATION SYSTEM
.TAILGATE STEP
.SKID PLATES
LT275/65R20E OWL ALL TERRAIN
LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
Power-deployable Running Boards
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO
AGATE BLACK
QUAD BEAM LED HEADLAMPS
BRIGHT MACHINED CAST ALUM-20
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CNTRL CLSN WRN
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL & COLLISION WARNING -inc: brake support
.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO
JOB #2 BUILD IDENTIFIER
12400# GVWR PACKAGE
Tires: LT275/65Rx20E Premium OWL A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System, Fixed Colour Ambient Lighting, Tailgate Step & Handle w/TailGate Lift Assist, Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, power tilt/telescoping, memory, audio and climate c...
QUAD BEAM LED HEADLAMPS & LED TAILLAMPS -inc: LED fog lamps and LED Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamp (CHMSL)
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: overhead console
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
WHEELS: 20" BRIGHT MACHINED CAST ALUMINUM -inc: magnetic painted pockets and bright hub covers/centre ornaments
BLACK, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: monotone leather insert, unique milled pebble w/natural perforated insert, 4-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests and 10-way power driver and passenger adjusters (includes power lu...
WINDSHIELD WIPER DE-ICER -inc: rain-sensing windshield wipers, Heated Steering Wheel
