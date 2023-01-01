2020 Ford F-350

CAMPER PACKAGE

MAGNETIC

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST

TIRES: LT275/70RX18E OWL PLUS A/T (4)

ORDER CODE 613A

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20

MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC

MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE -inc: fold-down centre armrest w/2 cupholders, lift up centre-seat w/locking storage and driver's side manual lumbar

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 397 Amp Alternator, Rapid-Heat Supp...

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...

TIRES: LT275/70RX18E OWL PLUS A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire

CAMPER PACKAGE -inc: heavy service front springs (1 up upgrade above the spring computer selected as a consequence of options chosen, Not included if maximum springs have been computer selected as standard equipment), Note: Increased capacity springs w...