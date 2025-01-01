2020 Ford Transit

Reverse Sensing System

Locking glove box

Driver foot rest

Full Cloth Headliner

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down

2 12V DC Power Outlets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert

4-Way Passenger Seat

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

4-Way Driver Seat

Removable Split-Bench Front Facing 4th Row Seat Number, Control and Type Head Restraint

Urethane Gear Shifter Material

FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Side Sensing System -inc: Works similar to the reverse sensing system, as it sounds a tone when the vehicle gets close to surrounding vehicles and other objects

Large Centre Console -inc: an integrated shifter, a dual cup holder and an additional storage area

Analog Appearance

Removable Split-Bench Front Facing 5th Row Seat Number, Control and Type Head Restraint

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer