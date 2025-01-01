$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Transit
Passenger Wagon XLT
2020 Ford Transit
Passenger Wagon XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Used
73,444KM
VIN 1FBVU5XG6LKA97969
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 73,444 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.73 LIMITED-SLIP AXLE RATIO
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 10,360 lbs
95 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.5L EcoBoost V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology
Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers and HD Rear Shock Absorbers
HD 250 Amp Alternator
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
1406.1 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Cab Clearance lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Tires: 205/75R16C 113/111 AS BSW
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Reverse Sensing System
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
4-Way Passenger Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
4-Way Driver Seat
Removable Split-Bench Front Facing 4th Row Seat Number, Control and Type Head Restraint
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Side Sensing System -inc: Works similar to the reverse sensing system, as it sounds a tone when the vehicle gets close to surrounding vehicles and other objects
Large Centre Console -inc: an integrated shifter, a dual cup holder and an additional storage area
Analog Appearance
Removable Split-Bench Front Facing 5th Row Seat Number, Control and Type Head Restraint
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only, Mounted On Seat Outboard Only and Mounted On Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
8 Speakers (4 Front/4 Rear)
Safety
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Collision Mitigation-Front
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
