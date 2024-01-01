$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Transit Connect
Van XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Used
99,618KM
VIN NM0LS7T29L1457009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,618 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
992
448
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: TBD
60 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.80 Axle Ratio
712.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
COMPASS DISPLAY
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Front Cloth Headliner
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim and Board Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Passenger Seat
4-Spoke Steering Wheel w/Satin Chrome Shells
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Exterior
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black bodyside mouldings
Black rear bumper
Light tinted glass
Sliding Rear Doors
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Tires: 215/55R16 97H XL AS
Exterior Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Power Adjust Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Manual Fold -inc: black moulded-in-colour skull caps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Additional Features
Engine: 2.0L GDI I-4 Gas -inc: auto start/stop system and EcoMode
Transmission: 8-Speed SelectShift Automatic
ENGINE: 2.0L GDI I-4 GAS
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
2020 Ford Transit Connect