2020 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve
2020 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,928KM
VIN 5LM5J7XC6LGL33450
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,928 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
99C
44T
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
220 Amp Alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
76.5 L Fuel Tank
Engine: Twin-Turbocharged 3.0L V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology
GVWR: 2,965 kgs
3.58 Axle Ratio -inc: single speed transfer case
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic Vista Roof 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Wiper Park
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
KEYPAD
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Lincoln Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
22-Way Driver Seat
22-Way Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Front and Rear Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT
Engine: Twin-Turbocharged 3.0L V6
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
2020 Lincoln Aviator