Make it Yours
2021 Ford Bronco
Outer Banks
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Used
89,855KM
VIN 1FMEE5DP7MLA66427
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,855 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Tracker System
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Manual Convertible Top w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection and Top
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Mechanical
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
4.27 Axle Ratio
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Regenerative Alternator
110-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
78.7 L Fuel Tank
618.7 Kgs Maximum Payload
GVWR: 2,712 kgs (5,980 lbs)
