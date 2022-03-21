2021 Ford Bronco

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 3 5 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8862260

8862260 Stock #: NT401A

NT401A VIN: 1FMEE5DP8MLA68025

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour AREA 51

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 25,358 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Trip Computer PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer Systems Monitor Tracker System Passenger Seat Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints Digital/Analog Appearance Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Side Windows Trim Conventional Rear Cargo Access Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: TBD Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 110-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 78.7 L Fuel Tank

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.