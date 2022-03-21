Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Bronco

25,358 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jacobson Ford

250-832-2101

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Bronco

2021 Ford Bronco

Badlands

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Bronco

Badlands

Location

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

250-832-2101

  1. 8862260
  2. 8862260
  3. 8862260
  4. 8862260
  5. 8862260
  6. 8862260
  7. 8862260
  8. 8862260
  9. 8862260
  10. 8862260
  11. 8862260
  12. 8862260
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

25,358KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8862260
  • Stock #: NT401A
  • VIN: 1FMEE5DP8MLA68025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour AREA 51
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,358 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Passenger Seat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Digital/Analog Appearance
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: TBD
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
110-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
78.7 L Fuel Tank

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jacobson Ford

2021 Ford Explorer ST
 177 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Bronco Bad...
 25,358 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-350 Supe...
 47,385 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Jacobson Ford

Jacobson Ford

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

Call Dealer

250-832-XXXX

(click to show)

250-832-2101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory