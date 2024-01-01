Menu
Used 2021 Ford EcoSport SE for sale in Salmon Arm, BC

2021 Ford EcoSport

18,430 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford EcoSport

SE

2021 Ford EcoSport

SE

Location

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

(250) 832-2101

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
18,430KM
VIN MAJ3S2GE4MC440477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour MOONDUST SILVER METALLIC
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,430 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
Engine: 1.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
3.44 Axle Ratio
52.2 L Fuel Tank

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black rear bumper
Tire mobility kit
Metal-look grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 16" Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum
Tires: 205/60R16 AS BSW
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material
6-Way Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Cabin Heater

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

SE Appearance Package
.6-SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION
PARTIAL GAS FILL
Ebony Black
SE CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
MOONDUST SILVER METALLIC
.AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
.1.0L ECOBOOST ENGINE
UNIQUE CLOTH SEATS
EBONY BLACK, UNIQUE CLOTH HEATED FRONT BUCKET SEATS
.NAVIGATION W/8 TOUCHSCREEN
P205/50R17 A/S BSW TIRES
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
SE APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Orange Stitching, Wheels: 17" Shadow Silver Aluminum, Tires: 17", Orange Instrument Panel Appliques, 6-Way Power Driver's Seat, fore/aft, up/down and recline w/manual lumbar
SE CONVENIENCE PACKAGE -inc: Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, swipe and pinch-to-zoom capability, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, 110V/150W AC Power Outlet, BLIS w/Cross-Traffic Alert, (Blind Spot Information System), 7 Speakers, Ambien...
17 SHADOW SILVER ALUM WHL

Jacobson Ford

Jacobson Ford

Salmon Arm

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jacobson Ford

(250) 832-2101

2021 Ford EcoSport