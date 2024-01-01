$38,399+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford Edge
SE
2021 Ford Edge
SE
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$38,399
+ taxes & licensing
537KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4G99MBA06321
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lithium Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 537 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: TBD
3.36 Axle Ratio
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Active Transmission Warm-Up
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
4-Way Passenger Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Black Bodyside Cladding
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW
Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
2021 Ford Edge