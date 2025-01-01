2021 Ford Edge

$CALL+ tax & licensing
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,376KM
VIN 2FMPK4AP3MBA09920
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,376 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
99P
44F
401A
AZ
6E
52C
642
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
3.39 Axle Ratio
GVWR: TBD
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Class II Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost -inc: Ford performance engine cover and auto start-stop technology
Active Transmission Warm-Up
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Rocker Panel Extensions
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining EasyFold Fold Forward Seatback Miko Simulated Suede/Leather Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A
WHEELS: 21 PREMIUM GLOSS BLACK-PAINTED ALUMINUM
EBONY, FRONT HEATED LEATHER-TRIMMED SPORT BUCKET SEATS
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters
TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT
EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A -inc: Connected Built-In Touchscreen Navigation System, 3 years of connected services, live traffic, predictive destinations and route guidance, Perimeter Alarm, Evasive Steering Assist, Lane Centreing, Enhanced Park Assist w/Paral...
EBONY, FRONT HEATED LEATHER-TRIMMED SPORT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Miko inserts (sueded cloth w/unique sport perforation), ST bolstered bucket w/city silver stitching and embossed ST logo, 10-way power driver seat w/memory (fore/aft, up/down, recline, tilt, ...
WHEELS: 21" PREMIUM GLOSS BLACK-PAINTED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 265/40R21 AS BSW
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
