2021 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 9 , 8 9 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10370391

10370391 Stock #: PT538A

PT538A VIN: 1FMCU9G65MUA87940

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 59,896 KM

Vehicle Features Packages M7 4H 200A 996 448 693 86C 153 Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: TBD Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology 3.81 Axle Ratio 55.6 L Fuel Tank Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Interior Compass Driver Information Centre glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Tracker System Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Passenger Seat 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Aluminum Spare Wheel Chrome Side Windows Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Tires: 225/65R17 102H A/S BSW 2 -inc: mini spare Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Additional Features COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Equipment Group 200A EBONY PARTIAL GAS FILL JOB #2 ORDER .REMOTE START SYSTEM .HEATED STEERING WHEEL UNIQUE CLOTH SEATS .8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION .1.5L ECOBOOST W/START-STOP CARBONIZED GRAY CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC .PREMIUM WRAPPED STEERING WHL .MIRROR-PWR/HTD GLASS .ATC AIR CONDITIONER DARK EARTH GREY, HEATED UNIQUE CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: 4-way manual passenger seat (fore/aft w/manual recline), 6-Way Manual Driver Seat, fore/aft, up/down and recline control COLD WEATHER PACKAGE -inc: Heated Premium-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, rear air duct, Remote Start System w/86C, Heated Sideview Mirrors LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard when required by province (Ontario, Manitoba, British-Columbia), optional in all other provinces/territories

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.