$53,414
2021 Ford Explorer
XLT
2021 Ford Explorer
XLT
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$53,414
+ taxes & licensing
Used
9,008KM
VIN 1FMSK8DH6MGB74052
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Infinite Blue Met Tinted CC
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,008 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
99H
44T
202A
AB
16B
21F
439
52T
65S
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic
Regenerative Alternator
3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle
Engine: 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
67.7 L Fuel Tank
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Full Carpet Floor Covering
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
6-Way Passenger Seat
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Twin-Panel Moonroof
CLASS III TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
Cargo Area Management System
FRONT & 2ND ROWS FLOOR LINERS W/CARPET FLOOR MATS
INFINITE BLUE METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
EQUIPMENT GROUP 202A HIGH PACKAGE
CLASS III TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: SelectShift Capability w/Paddle Shifters, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Cross-Traffic Alert and trailer coverage
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+ -inc: Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, pinch-to-zoom capability and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link (includes a 3-month subscription and is available in select markets only), SiriusXM audio and data services each...
CARGO AREA MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: Cargo Well Rubber Mat, Reversible Load Floor, Cargo Net
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
$53,414
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2021 Ford Explorer