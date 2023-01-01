$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 7 , 9 6 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10170951

10170951 Stock #: 0P9236

0P9236 VIN: 1FTFW1E81MKE50571

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 47,965 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 99P 44G Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust 3.31 AXLE RATIO Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission w/Oil Cooler Auto Locking Hubs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector, BLIS w/trailer tow coverage, 7-pin wiring harness and 7-pin to 4-pin adaptor GVWR: 3,243 kg (7,150 lb) Payload Package 968.4 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Black grille w/chrome accents LED brakelights Black Side Windows Trim Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Power Rear Window w/Defroster Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Interior Compass POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 1 12V DC Power Outlet Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination KEYPAD Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Illuminated Front Cupholder Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access Passenger Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Digital/Analog Appearance 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 3 120V AC Power Outlets Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 3 120V AC Power Outlets Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety PERIMETER ALARM Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Rear Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Additional Features Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.