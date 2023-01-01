BLACK

FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE

3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE

EQUIPMENT GROUP

3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE

PARTIAL GAS FILL

LARIAT CHROME APPEARANCE PKG

136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK

.18 CHROME-LIKE PVD WHEELS

7050# GVWR PACKAGE

.TAILGATE STEP

.SKID PLATES

ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO

LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CONSOLE

.LARIAT SERIES

TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER

STONE GREY ACCENT

TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER

KODIAK BROWN METALLIC

BEDLINER SPRAY-IN *ACCY

.6 CHROME RUNNING BOARD

.CONNECTED BUILT-IN NAVIGATION

.275/65R18 OWL ALL-TERRAIN

LINER-TRAY STYLE-W/CARPET MAT

.FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0

POWER TAILGATE -inc: tailgate step and tailgate work surface

B&O UNLEASHED SOUND SYS 18SPKR

Radio: B&O Unleashed Sound System by Bang & Olufsen -inc: HD Radio and 18 speakers including subwoofer

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates, Monotube Rear Shocks, Rock Crawl Mode, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

EQUIPMENT GROUP 502A HIGH -inc: Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0, Evasive Steering Assist, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, lane centering and forward sensing system, Speed Sign Recognition, Connected Built-In Navigation...

BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated and ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar, driver's side memory and flow through console and floor shifter

LARIAT CHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: bright belt mouldings and 2 chrome front tow hooks, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, 6" Chrome Running Board, Chrome Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, Chrome 2-Bar & 1 Minor Bar Style Grille...