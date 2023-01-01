$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10388835

10388835 Stock #: 0P9358

0P9358 VIN: 1FTFW1RG5MFD02840

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 28,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 99G 44G Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Upfitter Switches Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs Electronic Transfer Case Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission w/Oil Cooler Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 136.3 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 3,197 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package 3 Skid Plates Front HD Anti-Roll Bar 80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Fox Racing Brand Name Shock Absorbers ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST HIGH OUTPUT Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control HD 240 Amp Alternator Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost High Output -inc: auto start-stop technology Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Off-Road Adaptive Suspension 635.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Running Boards DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Black grille CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Black fender flares LED brakelights Cab Clearance lights Aluminum Spare Wheel Black Side Windows Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Power Rear Window w/Defroster Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Interior Compass POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints KEYPAD Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Pickup Cargo Box Lights Illuminated Front Cupholder Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Digital/Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 7 Speakers 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Additional Features Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: terrain management modes: normal/baja/rock crawl/sport/mud-sand/wet-snow and tow-haul mode

