Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford F-150

70,965 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jacobson Ford

(250) 832-2101

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

(250) 832-2101

  1. 10545708
  2. 10545708
  3. 10545708
  4. 10545708
  5. 10545708
  6. 10545708
  7. 10545708
  8. 10545708
  9. 10545708
  10. 10545708
  11. 10545708
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
70,965KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10545708
  • Stock #: 0P9519
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E12MFB21597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,965 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

M7
HB
502A
991
44G
T2P
XL9
153
18P
43V
53A
54W
60T
64S
652
693
763
863

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Exterior

Power Tailgate
Front license plate bracket

Interior

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Additional Features

BLACK
360 degree camera
EQUIPMENT GROUP
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
PARTIAL GAS FILL
POWER DEPLOYABLE RUNNING BDS
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
.TAILGATE STEP
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CONSOLE
.LARIAT SERIES
LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE
MIRROR PWR TELE/GLASS/FOLD
SINGLE FUEL TANK
3.0L V6 DIESEL ENGINE
20 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY WHEEL
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
.CONNECTED BUILT-IN NAVIGATION
.FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
275/60R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jacobson Ford

2023 Ford F-150 King...
 8,428 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Limited
 190,946 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 XLT
 49,510 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Jacobson Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jacobson Ford

Jacobson Ford

Salmon Arm

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

Call Dealer

(250) 832-XXXX

(click to show)

(250) 832-2101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory