$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2021 Ford F-150
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
70,965KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10545708
- Stock #: 0P9519
- VIN: 1FTFW1E12MFB21597
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,965 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
M7
HB
502A
991
44G
T2P
XL9
153
18P
43V
53A
54W
60T
64S
652
693
763
863
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Front license plate bracket
Interior
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Additional Features
BLACK
360 degree camera
EQUIPMENT GROUP
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
PARTIAL GAS FILL
POWER DEPLOYABLE RUNNING BDS
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
.TAILGATE STEP
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CONSOLE
.LARIAT SERIES
LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE
MIRROR PWR TELE/GLASS/FOLD
SINGLE FUEL TANK
3.0L V6 DIESEL ENGINE
20 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY WHEEL
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
.CONNECTED BUILT-IN NAVIGATION
.FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
275/60R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6