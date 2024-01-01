Max Trailer Tow Package

360 degree camera

EQUIPMENT GROUP

PARTIAL GAS FILL

KING RANCH CHROME APPEARANCE

7350# GVWR PACKAGE

KR LEATHER BUCKET SEATS

.KING RANCH SERIES

3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE

JAVA

STONE GREY ACCENT

SINGLE FUEL TANK

TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER

STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT

STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT

INTERIOR WORK SURFACE

PARTITIONED LOCKABLE FOLD-FLAT STORAGE

LINER-TRAY STYLE-W/CARPET MAT

Transmission: HEV Electronic 10-Speed

3.5L POWERBOOST FULL-HYBRID

HEV 10-SPEED TRANSMISSION

PRO POWER ONBOARD - 7.2KW

.275/60R-20 ALL-TERRAIN OWL

.CHROME FRONT/REAR BUMPERS

.20 CHROME-LIKE PVD WHEELS

MAX RECLINE DRIVER & PASSENGER SEAT

PARTITIONED FOLD-FLAT STORAGE

MAX RECLINE DRIVER/PASS SEAT

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

MAX TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: max towing capability up to TBD lbs, and upgraded rear bumper, Heavy-Duty Electric Parking Brake, Auto-Hold

EQUIPMENT GROUP 601A STANDARD -inc: Front License Plate Bracket, Standard in provinces where required

JAVA, KING RANCH MESA LEATHER BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated and ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar, driver's side memory, flow-through console and floor shifter

KING RANCH CHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: 2 chrome front tow hooks and unique King Ranch tailgate applique, 6" Chrome Running Board, Chrome Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Front & Rear Chrome Bumpers, Bright Belt Mouldings, Wheels: 20" Chrome-Like P...