$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford F-150
King Ranch
2021 Ford F-150
King Ranch
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,363KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTFW1ED1MFC11334
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,363 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
AZ
D1
KJ
601A
99D
44H
XL6
153
43V
47R
477
50M
53C
60P
693
763
86K
91S
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector, BLIS w/trailer tow coverage, 7-pin wiring harness and 7-pin to 4-pin adaptor
GVWR: 3,243 kg (7,150 lb) Payload Package
968.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Coloured grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Open And Close Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Integrated Tailgate Step
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 3 120V AC Power Outlets
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Connected Navigation (3-year trial) Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 3 120V AC Power Outlets
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Evasion Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist
Additional Features
Max Trailer Tow Package
360 degree camera
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
KING RANCH CHROME APPEARANCE
7350# GVWR PACKAGE
KR LEATHER BUCKET SEATS
.KING RANCH SERIES
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
JAVA
STONE GREY ACCENT
SINGLE FUEL TANK
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
INTERIOR WORK SURFACE
PARTITIONED LOCKABLE FOLD-FLAT STORAGE
LINER-TRAY STYLE-W/CARPET MAT
Transmission: HEV Electronic 10-Speed
3.5L POWERBOOST FULL-HYBRID
HEV 10-SPEED TRANSMISSION
PRO POWER ONBOARD - 7.2KW
.275/60R-20 ALL-TERRAIN OWL
.CHROME FRONT/REAR BUMPERS
.20 CHROME-LIKE PVD WHEELS
MAX RECLINE DRIVER & PASSENGER SEAT
PARTITIONED FOLD-FLAT STORAGE
MAX RECLINE DRIVER/PASS SEAT
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
MAX TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: max towing capability up to TBD lbs, and upgraded rear bumper, Heavy-Duty Electric Parking Brake, Auto-Hold
EQUIPMENT GROUP 601A STANDARD -inc: Front License Plate Bracket, Standard in provinces where required
JAVA, KING RANCH MESA LEATHER BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated and ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar, driver's side memory, flow-through console and floor shifter
KING RANCH CHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: 2 chrome front tow hooks and unique King Ranch tailgate applique, 6" Chrome Running Board, Chrome Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Front & Rear Chrome Bumpers, Bright Belt Mouldings, Wheels: 20" Chrome-Like P...
ENGINE: 3.5L POWERBOOST FULL-HYBRID V6 -inc: GVWR: 3,334 kg (7,350 lb) Payload Package, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 100,828 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 161,939 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 RAM 3500 SLT 126,214 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Jacobson Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2021 Ford F-150