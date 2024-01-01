$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,005KM
VIN 1FTEW1EPXMFA82533
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,005 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
HX
HB
502A
99P
44G
T2P
XL6
153
18P
43V
53A
55A
60T
64L
693
86L
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
3.55 Axle Ratio
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector, BLIS w/trailer tow coverage, 7-pin wiring harness and 7-pin to 4-pin adaptor
GVWR: 2,994 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package
798.3 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Power Tailgate
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
WHEELS: 20" CHROME-LIKE PVD
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 3 120V AC Power Outlets
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 3 120V AC Power Outlets
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Additional Features
BLACK
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
POWER DEPLOYABLE RUNNING BDS
LARIAT CHROME APPEARANCE PKG
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
20 CHROME-LIKE PVD WHEELS
2.7L ECOBOOST ENGINE
.TAILGATE STEP
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CONSOLE
.LARIAT SERIES
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
ANTIMATTER BLUE METALLIC
6600# GVWR PACKAGE
ANTIMATTER BLUE
.CONNECTED BUILT-IN NAVIGATION
.FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
275/60R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
LAR 502A W/2.7L DISCOUNT
POWER TAILGATE -inc: tailgate step and tailgate work surface
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
EQUIPMENT GROUP 502A HIGH -inc: Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0, Evasive Steering Assist, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, lane centering and forward sensing system, Speed Sign Recognition, Connected Built-In Navigation...
TIRES: 275/60R20 BSW AT -inc: 255/70R18 A/S BSW spare tire
BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated and ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar, driver's side memory and flow through console and floor shifter
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates, Monotube Rear Shocks, Rock Crawl Mode, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control
LARIAT CHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: bright belt mouldings and 2 chrome front tow hooks, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, 6" Chrome Running Board, Chrome Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, Chrome 2-Bar & 1 Minor Bar Style Grille...
EXTENDED POWER-DEPLOYABLE RUNNING BOARDS -inc: Replaces standard running board
