$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
44,646KM
VIN 1FTFW1E57MKD28917
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,646 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
YZ
MS
301A
995
44G
153
471
53C
54Y
55A
59R
59S
T8C
63T
693
85P
862
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
Engine: 5.0L V8 -inc: flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop technology, Front License Plate Bracket, Standard in provinces where required
GVWR: 3,243 kg (7,150 lb) Payload Package
968.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Remote Start System
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tailgate Step
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Brake Assist
Additional Features
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
5.0L V8 Engine
Max Trailer Tow Package
Oxford White
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
LED BOX LIGHTING
MIRROR MANUAL TELE W/PWR GLASS
LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
.8-WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
PREM CLOTH 40/20/40
.ELECTRONIC AUTO TEMP CONTROL
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
7850# GVWR PACKAGE
XLT SPORT PKG
TIRES: LT265/70R18C OWL A/T
400W OUTLET
.SYNC 4
.SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO
.INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
MEDIUM DARK SLATE
.3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
REMOTE START SYSTEM W/REMOTE TAILGATE RELEASE
ONBOARD 400W OUTLET
.LT265/70R18C OWL ALL-TERRAIN
.18 SILVER ALUMINUM WHEEL
XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish, Box Side Decal, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate, Tires: 275/65R18 OWL A/T, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Alu...
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates, Monotube Rear Shocks, Rock Crawl Mode, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOTLIGHTS -inc: high-intensity LED security approach lamps
TAILGATE STEP -inc: tailgate lift assist and tailgate work surface
LED BOX LIGHTING -inc: LED CHMSL
BLACK/MEDIUM DARK SLATE, CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT -inc: folding armrest, storage and manual driver/passenger lumbar
MAX TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: max towing capability up to TBD lbs, and upgraded rear bumper, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer tow...
MANUAL TELESCOPING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: power glass, manual folding, heat, LED puddle lamps and black skull caps
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A MID -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System, locking cleats, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer tow coverage where BLIS is available), 7-pin wiring h...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 133,215 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Edge ST Line 77,735 KM $36,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Edge Titanium 33,591 KM $36,999 + tax & lic
Email Jacobson Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2021 Ford F-150