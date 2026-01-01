$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1P1524
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Ford F-150 XLT is a proven workhorse ready to join your fleet or family. Sporting a clean White exterior, the XLT trim strikes the right balance of value and capability. Yes, it's racked up 130,000 km, but this F-150 has been well maintained and still has plenty of hard work left in it. It comes equipped with 4-wheel drive, a towing package with trailer sway control, and Ford Co-Pilot360 collision assist for extra peace of mind. Swing by Jacobson Ford and put this F-150 to the test on a drive today.
Vehicle Features
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Interior
Exterior
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Media / Nav / Comm
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Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
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(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
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(250) 832-2101