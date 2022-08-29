FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE

5.0L V8 Engine

Max Trailer Tow Package

Heavy Duty Payload Package

Engine: 5.0L V8

Equipment Group 301A Mid

EQUIPMENT GROUP

PARTIAL GAS FILL

LED BOX LIGHTING

MIRROR MANUAL TELE W/PWR GLASS

LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS

.XLT SERIES

.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM

.8-WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT

136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK

PREM CLOTH 40/20/40

.ELECTRONIC AUTO TEMP CONTROL

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

.SKID PLATES

ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO

7850# GVWR PACKAGE

400W OUTLET

SPACE WHITE METALLIC

.SYNC 4

.SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO

.INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL

MEDIUM DARK SLATE

.3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE

SPACE WHITE

REMOTE START SYSTEM W/REMOTE TAILGATE RELEASE

ONBOARD 400W OUTLET

.LT265/70R18C OWL ALL-TERRAIN

.18 SILVER ALUMINUM WHEEL

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOTLIGHTS -inc: high-intensity LED security approach lamps

TAILGATE STEP -inc: tailgate lift assist and tailgate work surface

LED BOX LIGHTING -inc: LED CHMSL

BLACK/MEDIUM DARK SLATE, CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT -inc: folding armrest, storage and manual driver/passenger lumbar

MAX TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: max towing capability up to TBD lbs, and upgraded rear bumper, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer tow...

MANUAL TELESCOPING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: power glass, manual folding, heat, LED puddle lamps and black skull caps