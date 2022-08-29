$CALL+ tax & licensing
Jacobson Ford
250-832-2101
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
13,911KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9103162
- Stock #: 0P8791
- VIN: 1FTFW1E50MKD28922
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SPACE WHITE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 13,911 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Remote Start System
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tailgate Step
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
5.0L V8 Engine
Max Trailer Tow Package
Heavy Duty Payload Package
Engine: 5.0L V8
Equipment Group 301A Mid
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
LED BOX LIGHTING
MIRROR MANUAL TELE W/PWR GLASS
LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
.8-WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
PREM CLOTH 40/20/40
.ELECTRONIC AUTO TEMP CONTROL
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
7850# GVWR PACKAGE
400W OUTLET
SPACE WHITE METALLIC
.SYNC 4
.SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO
.INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
MEDIUM DARK SLATE
.3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
SPACE WHITE
REMOTE START SYSTEM W/REMOTE TAILGATE RELEASE
ONBOARD 400W OUTLET
.LT265/70R18C OWL ALL-TERRAIN
.18 SILVER ALUMINUM WHEEL
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOTLIGHTS -inc: high-intensity LED security approach lamps
TAILGATE STEP -inc: tailgate lift assist and tailgate work surface
LED BOX LIGHTING -inc: LED CHMSL
BLACK/MEDIUM DARK SLATE, CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT -inc: folding armrest, storage and manual driver/passenger lumbar
MAX TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: max towing capability up to TBD lbs, and upgraded rear bumper, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer tow...
MANUAL TELESCOPING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: power glass, manual folding, heat, LED puddle lamps and black skull caps
HEAVY-DUTY PAYLOAD PACKAGE -inc: 9.75" gearset, Wheels: 18" Silver Painted Aluminum HD Payload, Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 3,561 kg (7,850 lb) Payload Package, Tires: LT265/70R18C OWL A/T,
