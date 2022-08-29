$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
250-832-2101
2021 Ford F-150
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
250-832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
25,236KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9300946
- Stock #: 0P8854
- VIN: 1FTEX1EPXMKD39226
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,236 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
GVWR: 2,939 kg (6,480 lb) Payload Package
852.8 Kgs Maximum Payload
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tailgate Step
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
XTR PACKAGE
Oxford White
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
CLOTH BUCKET SEATS W/ CONSOLE
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
.8-WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT
7000# GVWR PACKAGE
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.18 CHROME-LIKE PVD WHEELS
.ELECTRONIC AUTO TEMP CONTROL
2.7L ECOBOOST ENGINE
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
2.7L V6 ECOBOOST PAYLOAD PKG
Power-Adjustable Pedals
MIRROR MAN FOLD W/POWER GLASS
Connected Built-In Navigation
.SYNC 4
.SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO
.INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
MEDIUM DARK SLATE
.6 CHROME RUNNING BOARD
.275/65R18 OWL ALL-TERRAIN
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to TBD lbs, tailgate LED, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer tow coverage where BLIS...
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
TAILGATE STEP -inc: tailgate lift assist and tailgate work surface
CONNECTED BUILT-IN NAVIGATION -inc: Navigation service requires SYNC4 and FordPass Connect (optional on select vehicles), complimentary connect service and the FordPass app (see FordPass Terms for details), Customer receives a complimentary 3-year tria...
XTR PACKAGE -inc: 2 chrome front tow hooks, NOTE: When two-tone paint (954) is selected, front and rear bumpers remain chrome, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, 6" Chrome Running Board, Tires: 275/65R18 OWL A/T (T84), Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Col...
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A MID -inc: Front License Plate Bracket, Standard in provinces where required, BoxLink Cargo Management System, locking cleats, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, smart trailer tow connector (includes B...
BLACK/MEDIUM DARK SLATE, CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT SEATS -inc: cupholders, storage, manual driver/passenger lumbar, flow-through console w/column shifter and two USB charge only ports
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, 3.55 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 2,948 kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package
2.7L V6 ECOBOOST PAYLOAD PACKAGE -inc: 9.75" gearset, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6