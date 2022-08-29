XTR PACKAGE

Oxford White

EQUIPMENT GROUP

PARTIAL GAS FILL

CLOTH BUCKET SEATS W/ CONSOLE

.XLT SERIES

.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM

.8-WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT

7000# GVWR PACKAGE

136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK

.18 CHROME-LIKE PVD WHEELS

.ELECTRONIC AUTO TEMP CONTROL

2.7L ECOBOOST ENGINE

ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO

3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE

2.7L V6 ECOBOOST PAYLOAD PKG

Power-Adjustable Pedals

MIRROR MAN FOLD W/POWER GLASS

Connected Built-In Navigation

.SYNC 4

.SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO

.INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL

MEDIUM DARK SLATE

.6 CHROME RUNNING BOARD

.275/65R18 OWL ALL-TERRAIN

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to TBD lbs, tailgate LED, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer tow coverage where BLIS...

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

TAILGATE STEP -inc: tailgate lift assist and tailgate work surface

CONNECTED BUILT-IN NAVIGATION -inc: Navigation service requires SYNC4 and FordPass Connect (optional on select vehicles), complimentary connect service and the FordPass app (see FordPass Terms for details), Customer receives a complimentary 3-year tria...

XTR PACKAGE -inc: 2 chrome front tow hooks, NOTE: When two-tone paint (954) is selected, front and rear bumpers remain chrome, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, 6" Chrome Running Board, Tires: 275/65R18 OWL A/T (T84), Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Col...

EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A MID -inc: Front License Plate Bracket, Standard in provinces where required, BoxLink Cargo Management System, locking cleats, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, smart trailer tow connector (includes B...

BLACK/MEDIUM DARK SLATE, CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT SEATS -inc: cupholders, storage, manual driver/passenger lumbar, flow-through console w/column shifter and two USB charge only ports

ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, 3.55 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 2,948 kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package