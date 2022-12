BLACK

FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE

5.0L V8 Engine

EQUIPMENT GROUP

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

PARTIAL GAS FILL

136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK

.SKID PLATES

ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO

.PLATINUM SERIES

.20 POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS

3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE

MIRROR PWR TELE/GLASS/FOLD

AGATE BLACK METALLIC

PLATINUM BLACK LEATHER BUCKET

7150# GVWR PACKAGE

.275/60R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN

MAX RECLINE DRIVER & PASSENGER SEAT

MAX RECLINE DRIVER/PASS SEAT

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates, Monotube Rear Shocks, Rock Crawl Mode, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

POWER TELESCOPING/GLASS/FOLDING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: heat, turn signal, memory, auto-dimming feature (driver's side) and chrome skull caps, LED Side-Mirror Spotlights, high-intensity LED security approach lamps

EQUIPMENT GROUP 701A STANDARD -inc: Front License Plate Bracket, Standard in provinces where required