XLT SPORT PACKAGE

BLACK

FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE

Sirius XM Satellite Radio

EQUIPMENT GROUP

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE

PARTIAL GAS FILL

.XLT SERIES

.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM

136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK

.ELECTRONIC AUTO TEMP CONTROL

.POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW

.REMOTE START SYSTEM

.LED BOX LIGHTING

2.7L ECOBOOST ENGINE

.SKID PLATES

ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO

.LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS

SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40

RAPID RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT

RAPID RED MET TINTED CC

MIRROR MAN FOLD W/POWER GLASS

400W OUTLET

6600# GVWR PACKAGE

.SYNC 4

.INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL

.18 6-SPOKE GLOSS BLACK WHEEL

.275/65R18 OWL ALL-TERRAIN

BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS -inc: cupholders, storage, power driver/manual passenger lumbar, newly designed fabric insert and flow-through console w/floor shifter

XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish, Box Side Decal, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate, Tires: 275/65R18 OWL A/T, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Alu...

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to TBD lbs, tailgate LED, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer tow coverage where BLIS...

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, 3.55 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 2,994 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package

EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A HIGH -inc: Front License Plate Bracket, Standard in provinces where required, BoxLink Cargo Management System, locking cleats, Trailer Tow Package, Towing capability up to TBD lbs, tailgate LED, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller,...

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates, Monotube Rear Shocks, Rock Crawl Mode, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control