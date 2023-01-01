2021 Ford F-250

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 , 1 6 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10476045

10476045 Stock #: 0P9392

0P9392 VIN: 1FT7W2BT3MED89175

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 28,164 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 99N 44G Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Transmission w/Oil Cooler Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Firm Suspension Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection HD 200 Amp Alternator 183.6 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Downgrade Package ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DECVT NA PFI V8 GAS Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery 1360.8 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Step Bumper DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents LED brakelights Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Power Rear Window w/Defroster Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Driver Information Centre Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column KEYPAD Leather Door Trim Insert Full Overhead Console w/Storage 8-Way Driver Seat Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Passenger Seat FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Urethane Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Rear Parking Sensors PERIMETER ALARM Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Front Camera Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters Blind Spot Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Cargo Bed Camera Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Additional Features TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 397 Amp Alternator, Rapid-Heat Supp...

