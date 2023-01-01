$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2021 Ford F-250
2021 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW King Ranch
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
28,164KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10476045
- Stock #: 0P9392
- VIN: 1FT7W2BT3MED89175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,164 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
99N
44G
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
HD 200 Amp Alternator
183.6 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Downgrade Package
ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DECVT NA PFI V8 GAS
Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery
1360.8 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Step Bumper
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
KEYPAD
Leather Door Trim Insert
Full Overhead Console w/Storage
8-Way Driver Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Cargo Bed Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 397 Amp Alternator, Rapid-Heat Supp...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6