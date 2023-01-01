2021 Ford F-350

CAMPER PACKAGE

PTC Supplemental Heater

Jack

6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL

PARTIAL GAS FILL

CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT

XLT VALUE PACKAGE

JOB #1 ORDER

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM

.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS

11500# GVWR PACKAGE

3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE

.SKID PLATES

.XLT TRIM

.SIRIUSXM SAT RADIO

.AIR CONDITIONING -- CFC FREE

.FOG LAMPS

MEDIUM EARTH GRAY

ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO

LT275/70R18E OWL ALL TERRAIN

ICONIC SILVER METALLIC

ICONIC SILVER

UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS

.AM/FM STEREO/CLOCK

.8-WAY POWER SEAT-DRIVER

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, 397 Amp Alternator, Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater, Electronic-L...

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...

TIRES: LT275/70RX18E OWL PLUS A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire

SPARE TIRE, WHEEL & JACK -inc: Excludes carrier, hydraulic jack

CAMPER PACKAGE -inc: heavy service front springs (1 up upgrade above the spring computer selected as a consequence of options chosen, Not included if maximum springs have been computer selected as standard equipment), Note: Increased capacity springs w...