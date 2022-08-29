2021 Ford F-350

CHROME PACKAGE

PTC Supplemental Heater

Jack

5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package

Power Running Board

6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL

PARTIAL GAS FILL

TOUGH BED SPRAY IN BEDLINER

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT

.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS

3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE

.TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

.TAILGATE STEP

.SKID PLATES

LT275/65R20E OWL ALL TERRAIN

LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS

Power-deployable Running Boards

JAVA

ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO

AGATE BLACK

.HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST

KING RANCH ULTIMATE PACKAGE

AGATE BLACK METALLIC

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20

WHEELS: 20" ALUMINUM PVD

UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS

.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO

ALL WEATHER MATS W/CARPT MATS

.KING RANCH TRIM

12400# GVWR PACKAGE

.ADAPTIVE CRUISE CNTRL CLSN WRN

KING RANCH MONOCHROME PAINT PK

Tires: LT275/65Rx20E Premium OWL A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: an integrated under bed mounting system, 1 frame under-bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes p...

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...

JAVA, UNIQUE KING RANCH LEATHER FRONT CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: heated/ventilated front seats w/memory, 10-way power driver and 8-way power front passenger adjusters (includes power lumbar), 4-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests, FlexFold 60/40 ...

KING RANCH ULTIMATE PACKAGE -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Warning, brake support, Tailgate Step & Handle w/TailGate Lift Assist, Twin Panel Moonroof, overhead console, Multi-Contour Driver/Passenger Seats