2021 Ford F-350
Super Duty DRW Platinum
Location
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
75,608KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9298615
- Stock #: NT712A
- VIN: 1FT8W3DT1MED36031
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,608 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Electronic Transfer Case
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 6,350 kgs (14,000 lbs) Payload Package
183.6 L Fuel Tank
397 AMP ALTERNATOR
Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery
Trip Computer
Illuminated locking glove box
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Systems Monitor
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Front license plate bracket
Rear splash guards
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Cab Clearance lights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
BLACK
PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package
Limited Slip w/3.55 Axle Ratio
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
3.55 RATIO LIMITED SLIP AXLE
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
TOUGH BED SPRAY IN BEDLINER
JOB #1 ORDER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
.SKID PLATES
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
PLAT BLACK LEATHER 40/CNSL/40
SPLASH GUARDS - REAR
.HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20
LT245/75R17E OWL ALL-TERRAIN
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS
.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO
ALL WEATHER MATS W/CARPT MATS
.PLATINUM TRIM
14000# GVWR PACKAGE
STAR WHITE
5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: an integrated under bed mounting system, 1 frame under-bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes p...
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: overhead console
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
TIRES: LT245/75RX17E OWL A/T (7) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire
BLACK, UNIQUE PLATINUM LEATHER CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: front multi-contour, heated/ventilated, 10-way power driver and 8-way power front passenger adjusters (includes power lumbar) w/4-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests, FlexFold 60/40 heated...
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6