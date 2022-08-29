2021 Ford F-350

BLACK

PTC Supplemental Heater

Jack

5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package

Limited Slip w/3.55 Axle Ratio

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

3.55 RATIO LIMITED SLIP AXLE

6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL

PARTIAL GAS FILL

TOUGH BED SPRAY IN BEDLINER

JOB #1 ORDER

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS

.SKID PLATES

PLAT BLACK LEATHER 40/CNSL/40

SPLASH GUARDS - REAR

.HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20

LT245/75R17E OWL ALL-TERRAIN

STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT

UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS

.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO

ALL WEATHER MATS W/CARPT MATS

.PLATINUM TRIM

14000# GVWR PACKAGE

STAR WHITE

5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: an integrated under bed mounting system, 1 frame under-bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes p...

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...

TIRES: LT245/75RX17E OWL A/T (7) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire