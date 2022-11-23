2021 Ford F-350

CHROME PACKAGE

BLACK

PTC Supplemental Heater

Jack

LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE

5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package

Lower Accent Two-Tone Paint

Oxford White

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL

PARTIAL GAS FILL

JOB #1 ORDER

.REMOTE START

LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT

.LARIAT TRIM

.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS

3.31 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE

HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST

.ALUMINUM PVD WHEELS-18

.NAVIGATION SYSTEM

.TAILGATE STEP

LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS

ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.31 AXLE RATIO

QUAD BEAM LED HEADLAMPS

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20

LT275/70R18E OWL ALL TERRAIN

STONE GRAY

UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS

.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO

12400# GVWR PACKAGE

.6 CHROME TUBULAR STEP BAR

RAIN-SENSING WINDSHIELD WIPERS -inc: Heated Steering Wheel

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System, Fixed Colour Ambient Lighting, Tailgate Step & Handle w/TailGate Lift Assist, Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, power tilt/telescoping, memory, audio and climate c...

5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: an integrated under bed mounting system, 1 frame under-bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes p...

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

QUAD BEAM LED HEADLAMPS & LED TAILLAMPS -inc: LED fog lamps and LED Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamp (CHMSL)

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: overhead console

LOWER ACCENT TWO-TONE PAINT -inc: two-tone accent paint on wheel-lip mouldings

BLACK, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: monotone leather insert, unique milled pebble w/natural perforated insert, 2-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests and 10-way power driver and 8-way power front passenger adjusters ...