Jacobson Ford
250-832-2101
2021 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
250-832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
52KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9421414
- Stock #: NT772A
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT2MED36011
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
397 AMP ALTERNATOR
Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery
Trip Computer
Illuminated locking glove box
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Systems Monitor
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Trailer towing package
Fixed antenna
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
CHROME PACKAGE
BLACK
PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE
5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package
Lower Accent Two-Tone Paint
Oxford White
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #1 ORDER
.REMOTE START
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
.LARIAT TRIM
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
3.31 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
.ALUMINUM PVD WHEELS-18
.NAVIGATION SYSTEM
.TAILGATE STEP
LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.31 AXLE RATIO
QUAD BEAM LED HEADLAMPS
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20
LT275/70R18E OWL ALL TERRAIN
STONE GRAY
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS
.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO
12400# GVWR PACKAGE
.6 CHROME TUBULAR STEP BAR
RAIN-SENSING WINDSHIELD WIPERS -inc: Heated Steering Wheel
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System, Fixed Colour Ambient Lighting, Tailgate Step & Handle w/TailGate Lift Assist, Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, power tilt/telescoping, memory, audio and climate c...
5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: an integrated under bed mounting system, 1 frame under-bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes p...
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
QUAD BEAM LED HEADLAMPS & LED TAILLAMPS -inc: LED fog lamps and LED Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamp (CHMSL)
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: overhead console
LOWER ACCENT TWO-TONE PAINT -inc: two-tone accent paint on wheel-lip mouldings
BLACK, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: monotone leather insert, unique milled pebble w/natural perforated insert, 2-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests and 10-way power driver and 8-way power front passenger adjusters ...
TIRES: LT275/70RX18E OWL PLUS A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire
